Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Twins On May 9

Manzardo is hitting for a .200 BA, .274 OBP and .286 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored seven runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double and two RBIs against the Royals.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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