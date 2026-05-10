Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 10

Manzardo is hitting for a .204 BA, .275 OBP and .287 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored seven runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Andrew Morris will start for the Twins, his first of the season.

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