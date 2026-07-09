Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Twins On July 9

Manzardo is hitting for a .219 BA, .311 OBP and .371 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 31 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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