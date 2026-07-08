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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 8

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .222 BA, .315 OBP and .377 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 31 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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