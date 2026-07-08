Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 8

Manzardo is hitting for a .222 BA, .315 OBP and .377 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 31 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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