Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Twins On July 7

Manzardo is hitting for a .225 BA, .318 OBP and .382 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 31 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Taj Bradley (7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.

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