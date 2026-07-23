Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 23

Manzardo is hitting for a .216 BA, .306 OBP and .369 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 36 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.