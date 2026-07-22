Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 22

Manzardo is hitting for a .209 BA, .301 OBP and .351 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 34 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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