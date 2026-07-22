Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 22
Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .209 BA, .301 OBP and .351 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 34 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Twins.
Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.