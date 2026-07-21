Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Twins On July 21

Manzardo is hitting for a .211 BA, .303 OBP and .354 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 33 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Kendry Rojas (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.