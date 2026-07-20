Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Twins On July 20

Manzardo is hitting for a .208 BA, .301 OBP and .348 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 32 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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