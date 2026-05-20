Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On May 20

Manzardo is hitting for a .226 BA, .307 OBP and .361 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 17 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.