Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On May 19

Manzardo is hitting for a .223 BA, .301 OBP and .362 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 15 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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