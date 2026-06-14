Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Tigers On June 14

Manzardo is hitting for a .239 BA, .327 OBP and .399 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 23 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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