Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Tigers On June 12

Manzardo is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .399 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 23 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Yankees.

Jack Flaherty (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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