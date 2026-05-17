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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Reds On May 17

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 13 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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