Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Reds On May 17

Manzardo is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 13 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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