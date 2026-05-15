Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On May 15
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .203 BA, .286 OBP and .288 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 10 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.
Andrew Abbott (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.