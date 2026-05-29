Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Red Sox On May 29

Manzardo is hitting for a .221 BA, .308 OBP and .362 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 19 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tyler Samaniego will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

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