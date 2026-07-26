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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Rays On July 26

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .211 BA, .299 OBP and .361 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 36 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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