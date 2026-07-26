Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Rays On July 26

Manzardo is hitting for a .211 BA, .299 OBP and .361 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 36 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

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