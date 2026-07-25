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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Rays On July 25

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .213 BA, .302 OBP and .364 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 36 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (9-2) out to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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