Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Rays On July 25

Manzardo is hitting for a .213 BA, .302 OBP and .364 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 36 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (9-2) out to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.