Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Rangers On June 7

Manzardo is hitting for a .236 BA, .323 OBP and .408 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 23 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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