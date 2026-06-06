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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Rangers On June 6

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .404 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 22 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (3-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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