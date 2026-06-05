Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Rangers On June 5

Manzardo is hitting for a .238 BA, .321 OBP and .411 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 22 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Kumar Rocker (2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.