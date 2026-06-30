Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Rangers On June 30

Manzardo is hitting for a .229 BA, .321 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 28 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (6-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.