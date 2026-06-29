Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29

Manzardo is hitting for a .230 BA, .322 OBP and .387 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 28 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

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