Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .230 BA, .322 OBP and .387 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 28 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.
Tyler Alexander (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.