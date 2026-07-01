Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Rangers On July 1

Manzardo is hitting for a .231 BA, .321 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 29 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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