Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Pirates On July 19

Manzardo is hitting for a .210 BA, .304 OBP and .351 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 32 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Paul Skenes (8-8) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

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