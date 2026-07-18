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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 18

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .215 BA, .310 OBP and .359 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 32 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

The Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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