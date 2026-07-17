Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Pirates On July 17

Manzardo is hitting for a .215 BA, .310 OBP and .359 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 32 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Jared Jones (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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