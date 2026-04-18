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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .190 BA, .277 OBP and .259 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored three runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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