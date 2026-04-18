Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

Manzardo is hitting for a .190 BA, .277 OBP and .259 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored three runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.

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