Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Orioles On April 17

Manzardo is hitting for a .189 BA, .283 OBP and .264 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.