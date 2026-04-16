Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 16

Manzardo is hitting for a .180 BA, .268 OBP and .260 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored three runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.

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