Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 16
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .180 BA, .268 OBP and .260 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored three runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Shane Baz (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.