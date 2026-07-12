Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Marlins On July 12

Manzardo is hitting for a .214 BA, .308 OBP and .361 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 32 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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