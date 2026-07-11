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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Marlins On July 11

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .213 BA, .306 OBP and .361 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 31 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.84 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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