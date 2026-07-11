Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Marlins On July 11

Manzardo is hitting for a .213 BA, .306 OBP and .361 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 31 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.84 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

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