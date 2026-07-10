Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Marlins On July 10

Manzardo is hitting for a .216 BA, .310 OBP and .367 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 31 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.