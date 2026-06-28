Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Mariners On June 28

Manzardo is hitting for a .233 BA, .326 OBP and .392 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 28 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (5-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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