Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Cardinals On April 15

Manzardo is hitting for a .146 BA, .241 OBP and .229 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .470 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.45 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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