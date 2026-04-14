Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Cardinals On April 14

Manzardo is hitting for a .116 BA, .224 OBP and .186 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .411 and he has scored two runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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