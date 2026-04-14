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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Cardinals On April 14

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .116 BA, .224 OBP and .186 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .411 and he has scored two runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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