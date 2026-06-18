Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Brewers On June 18
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .236 BA, .324 OBP and .390 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 24 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.