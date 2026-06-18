Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Brewers On June 18

Manzardo is hitting for a .236 BA, .324 OBP and .390 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 24 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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