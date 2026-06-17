Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Brewers On June 17

Manzardo is hitting for a .236 BA, .326 OBP and .393 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 23 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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