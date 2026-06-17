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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Brewers On June 17

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .236 BA, .326 OBP and .393 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 23 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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