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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Brewers On June 16

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .239 BA, .327 OBP and .399 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 23 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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