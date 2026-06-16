Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Brewers On June 16

Manzardo is hitting for a .239 BA, .327 OBP and .399 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 23 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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