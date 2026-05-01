Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 1

Manzardo is hitting for a .186 BA, .268 OBP and .244 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .512 and he has scored three runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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