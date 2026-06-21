Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On June 21

Manzardo is hitting for a .238 BA, .328 OBP and .413 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 26 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng (3-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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