Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On June 19

Manzardo is hitting for a .237 BA, .330 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Tatsuya Imai (3-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.

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