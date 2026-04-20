Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 20

Manzardo is hitting for a .180 BA, .265 OBP and .246 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .511 and he has scored three runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

The Astros will look to Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.