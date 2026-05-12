Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 12

Manzardo is hitting for a .212 BA, .297 OBP and .301 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 10 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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