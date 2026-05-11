Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Angels On May 11

Manzardo is hitting for a .202 BA, .285 OBP and .284 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored eight runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.