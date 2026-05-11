Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Angels On May 11
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .202 BA, .285 OBP and .284 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored eight runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Twins.
The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.