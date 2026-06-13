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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Twins On June 13

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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