Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Twins On June 13

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.