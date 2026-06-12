Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Twins On June 12

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.