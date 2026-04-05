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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Tigers On April 5

Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Leahy has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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