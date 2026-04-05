Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Tigers On April 5
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Leahy has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.