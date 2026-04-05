Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Tigers On April 5

Leahy is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.