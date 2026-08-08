Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 8

Leahy is 8-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.