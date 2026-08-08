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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 8

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Leahy is 8-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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