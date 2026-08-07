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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 7

Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -111 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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