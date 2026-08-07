Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 7

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.